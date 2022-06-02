30-year-old Akron man dies after being shot during a vigil

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was killed and two others were injured after being shot during a large vigil in the city’s North Hill neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the deceased as Christopher Johnson, 30, of Akron.

Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the torso, said the medical examiner.

According to Akron police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Wall Street.

Officers said an unknown suspect or suspects approached the group during the vigil and opened fire, before fleeing the scene.

Someone at the vigil may have returned fire during the incident, added police.

The second victims, a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, are being treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Their names and conditions have not been released, but police said the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Dozens of shell casings were recovered among other evidence from the scene, according to police.

Gunfire also struck and damaged at least one nearby home, police stated.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information on this case.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #22-66859 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.