70-year-old man in Summit County court for sex crimes involving children

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old Macedonia man is due in court on Thursday afternoon.

Summit County jail records show that charges against William Lupica Jr. include rape, gross sexual imposition, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

19 Investigates discovered in a secret indictment that Lupica faces nearly two dozen total criminal charges.

The complaint initially filed with the Stow Municipal Court alleges that Lupica raped a girl who was between the ages of 3 and 5 years old.

Lupica does not have a criminal history in Summit County.

