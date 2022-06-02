2 Strong 4 Bullies
Aggravated robbery suspect without teeth targets PNC Bank in Cleveland, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An aggravated robbery suspect is wanted for targeting the PNC Bank at 15100 Puritas Avenue around 9 a.m. on May 20, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The woman walked in and passed a note to the teller advising her that it was a robbery while having her hand in a bag as if she had a weapon, according to police.

She then ran to the Sunoco across the street where she removed the pictured clothing and threw it out in the dumpster, said police.

Police said Sunoco cameras only captured her hair.

The suspect was described by police as 5′2″ tall, about 160 pounds, with a broad nose, and no teeth at the time of the robbery.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Aggravated robbery suspect targets PNC Bank in Cleveland, police say
Aggravated robbery suspect targets PNC Bank in Cleveland, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Rodriguez at 216-623-2533 and reference case #2022-140125 if you can identify this aggravated robbery suspect or have any other information on this crime.

