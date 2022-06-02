Attorney for victim in alleged racist attack says Akron not classifying this as a hate crime

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old Kent man accused of punching a Black woman in the face and yelling racial slurs during an attack in February had a hearing in Akron Municipal Court Thursday.

Akron Municipal Court records show Andrew Walls is charged with two counts of assault and one count of possessing weapons while intoxicated.

Akron police said Walls assaulted Cameron Morgan, 23, outside a bar in Highland Square on Feb. 28.

Morgan’s attorney, David Betras, told 19 News Thursday that Akron city attorneys will not classify the attack as a hate crime.

“The system is just failing my poor victim, but that’s OK we have a civil case going and we’ll make sure the civil court do what obviously the city attorney in Akron can’t do,” said Betras.

Morgan filed a civil lawsuit against Walls in March.

Andrew Walls (Source: Akron Police Department)

The incident was caught on camera.

WARNING: The video and language is graphic.

I’m devastated right now. My 23-year-old daughter Cameron, who wouldn’t hurt anyone and has a heart of gold, was sucker... Posted by David Lee Morgan Jr. on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Walls pleaded not guilty and remains out on bond.

A jury trial date is expected to be chosen on Friday.

