2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Attorney for victim in alleged racist attack says Akron not classifying this as a hate crime

Andrew Walls (Source: Akron police)
Andrew Walls (Source: Akron police)(Source: Summit County Jail)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old Kent man accused of punching a Black woman in the face and yelling racial slurs during an attack in February had a hearing in Akron Municipal Court Thursday.

Akron Municipal Court records show Andrew Walls is charged with two counts of assault and one count of possessing weapons while intoxicated.

Akron police said Walls assaulted Cameron Morgan, 23, outside a bar in Highland Square on Feb. 28.

Morgan’s attorney, David Betras, told 19 News Thursday that Akron city attorneys will not classify the attack as a hate crime.

“The system is just failing my poor victim, but that’s OK we have a civil case going and we’ll make sure the civil court do what obviously the city attorney in Akron can’t do,” said Betras.

Morgan filed a civil lawsuit against Walls in March.

Andrew Walls
Andrew Walls(Source: Akron Police Department)

The incident was caught on camera.

WARNING: The video and language is graphic.

I’m devastated right now. My 23-year-old daughter Cameron, who wouldn’t hurt anyone and has a heart of gold, was sucker...

Posted by David Lee Morgan Jr. on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Walls pleaded not guilty and remains out on bond.

A jury trial date is expected to be chosen on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Lorain Road Closure
HazMat spill on Cleveland’s West Side results in road closure, Cleveland Fire Department says
Alishah Pointer (Source: East Cleveland police)
New details shared on the torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
According to data from the CDC, Ohio's COVID spread is rapidly increasing especially in...
Northeast Ohio’s COVID-19 surge continues despite warmer weather
19 News
Northeast Ohio’s COVID-19 surge continues despite warmer weather