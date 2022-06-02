Butterfly memorial will honor Tamir Rice at park where he was shot by Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A butterfly memorial in honor of Tamir Rice will soon open at a Cleveland park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Rice Butterfly Memorial is scheduled for July 16.

The memorial will be located near West Boulevard at Cudell Park, the same area where the then-12-year-old African-American boy was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer in 2014 while carrying an Airsoft pellet gun.

Organizers from the Tamie Rice Foundation said the event will honor Rice for his 20th birthday, which is June 25.

