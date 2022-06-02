Child hospitalized after Cleveland hit-skip crash, suspect arrested later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A child pedestrian was seriously injured during an apparent hit-skip crash that occurred near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Officials said the crash was first reported at around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Kinsman Road and East 93rd Street.

Cleveland EMS said the pedestrian, believed to be around 11 years old, was hospitalized in serious condition as a result the crash and his injuries.

19 News crews were on the scene as investigators worked to learn more details.

11 year old boy hit and run on the corner of E93rd at Kinsman. According to scanner trafficCleveland Police are seeking a 2010 ish Honda Civic dark blue in color. The boy was transported in critical condition to Rainbows Babies and Children Hospital. pic.twitter.com/6xRqoRO4HH — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 2, 2022

The hit-and-run suspect was eventually taken into custody from a location on Cleveland’s West side.

UPDATE on the juvenile hit-skip. The suspect driver has been apprehended on the Westside. Nothing new on the 11 year old victim. Vic Gideon @VicGideon is working on gathering information as we speak. pic.twitter.com/Ahotz0xcfP — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 2, 2022

This is a developing story.

