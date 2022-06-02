Child hospitalized after Cleveland hit-skip crash, suspect arrested later
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A child pedestrian was seriously injured during an apparent hit-skip crash that occurred near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.
Officials said the crash was first reported at around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Kinsman Road and East 93rd Street.
Cleveland EMS said the pedestrian, believed to be around 11 years old, was hospitalized in serious condition as a result the crash and his injuries.
19 News crews were on the scene as investigators worked to learn more details.
The hit-and-run suspect was eventually taken into custody from a location on Cleveland’s West side.
This is a developing story.
