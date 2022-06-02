2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland teen arrested for online threat against Parma Senior High

16-year-old told police he thought it would be funny
Parma Senior High School
Parma Senior High School
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police arrested a 16-year-old Cleveland juvenile in connection to an online threat made against Parma Sr. High School abruptly closing the school Thursday.

The male juvenile, who does not attend the school, sent a message via Instagram to a Parma High School student telling them not to attend school because there was going to be a shooting today, according to a press release from police.

The school learned of the threat early this morning and immediately notified Parma Police, and made the decision to close the school as a precaution.

Police said officers identified the juvenile as the person who sent the message and was able to locate him at his residence in Cleveland. He later told officers that he sent the message as a joke because he thought it would be funny. 

He was taken into custody and will potentially face criminal charges of Inducing Panic, a felony of the second degree.

The Parma Police Department said they take every threat made against the schools as a grave threat to public safety and will utilize every department resource to fully investigate these threats and to recommend criminal charges against perpetrators who use these online platforms to spread fear and panic in our schools..

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

18-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot in Slavic Village
(Source: WOIO)
Child hospitalized after Cleveland hit-skip crash, suspect arrested later
The new flavor is the first in decades and will be released in August for a temporary stay.
Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan
File - Police tape
19-year-old was dropping off food when he was shot in head, police in Summit County say