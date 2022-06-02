Cleveland teen arrested for online threat against Parma Senior High

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police arrested a 16-year-old Cleveland juvenile in connection to an online threat made against Parma Sr. High School abruptly closing the school Thursday.

The male juvenile, who does not attend the school, sent a message via Instagram to a Parma High School student telling them not to attend school because there was going to be a shooting today, according to a press release from police.

The school learned of the threat early this morning and immediately notified Parma Police, and made the decision to close the school as a precaution.

Police said officers identified the juvenile as the person who sent the message and was able to locate him at his residence in Cleveland. He later told officers that he sent the message as a joke because he thought it would be funny.

He was taken into custody and will potentially face criminal charges of Inducing Panic, a felony of the second degree.

The Parma Police Department said they take every threat made against the schools as a grave threat to public safety and will utilize every department resource to fully investigate these threats and to recommend criminal charges against perpetrators who use these online platforms to spread fear and panic in our schools..

