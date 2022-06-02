2 Strong 4 Bullies
Diesel fuel prices have big impact on owners of Cleveland food trucks

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Diesel fuel prices in Greater Cleveland are up more than a quarter in less than a month according to AAA.

Those who drive vehicles that use diesel are being hit in the wallet, including those business owners who have food trucks.

Tim Davis and Matt Barnes are paying the increased prices like them or not.

Barnes owns two food trucks.

“Diesel is killing me right now, but they’re both killing me to be honest. To fill this truck up is $400 and then it runs off a diesel generator we’re constantly running.”

Tim Davis has owned a food truck for seven years.

“My generator was diesel as well. I got rid of it because the price went up so much. Diesel prices have affected food prices as well. Food prices and food earnings as well. It’s too high, 5.35 a gallon, it’s too high.”

Some of those who buy their lunches during Walnut Wednesday downtown from the food trucks, including Veronica Williams, sort of understand.

“I think it’s pretty good. We’re in an economy where we know the gas prices are up. You got to offset it somehow, so you’re getting good food, why not?”

Prices have increased more than 25 cents in the last month and are likely to rise even more.

