Ford announces over 6,000 new union manufacturing jobs for Ohio, Michigan, Missouri

SHEFFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A major economic announcement from Ford Motor Company Thursday morning.

According to a Ford spokesperson, the company plans on investing $3.7 billion and adding more than 6,200 new union manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

I’m thrilled to join @ford today to announce 1,800 new jobs for Ohio! Ford is investing $1.5B to expand its Avon Lake facility because the ingenuity and talent of Ohio’s workforce are second to none. There is truly no better place to be than Ohio! #BuiltForAmerica pic.twitter.com/ULL0q9khRi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 2, 2022

The spokesperson added Ford will build an all-new electric commercial vehicle in Ohio and an all-new global Mustang coupe and Ranger pickup will be built in Michigan.

.@ford will also invest $100M in their Lima and Sharonville plants and create 90 new jobs between the two facilities. This exciting news builds on the momentum we have in Ohio as the best place to be for business! https://t.co/g7rD4mYeVb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 2, 2022

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will attend the 10:30 a.m. news conference at Ford’s Ohio Assembly Plant in Sheffield.

19 News will stream the event live.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.