Advertisement

Ford announces over 6,000 new union manufacturing jobs for Ohio, Michigan, Missouri

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A major economic announcement from Ford Motor Company Thursday morning.

According to a Ford spokesperson, the company plans on investing $3.7 billion and adding more than 6,200 new union manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

The spokesperson added Ford will build an all-new electric commercial vehicle in Ohio and an all-new global Mustang coupe and Ranger pickup will be built in Michigan.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will attend the 10:30 a.m. news conference at Ford’s Ohio Assembly Plant in Sheffield.

19 News will stream the event live.

