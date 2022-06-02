Gun found in a public restroom at Beachwood Place mall over the holiday weekend

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A gun is found in a public bathroom at the Beachwood Place Mall on Sunday, and a photo of the discovery made by a teenage boy has gone viral on social media.

His father who asked not to be identified in this story, said in the Facebook post, “My son found this in the Mall bathroom today, kind of scary.”

The teenager spotted the gun inside the men’s bathroom at the food court at Beachwood Place over Memorial Day weekend and immediately came out to tell his father. The father who preferred not to be identified told 19 News he didn’t really believe it at first, went in to see for himself, and immediately told two officers who were nearby. But he says he’s thankful it was his teenage son who spotted the gun and not his younger son.

The discovery adds to concerns over at least the last three years about shopper safety at the upscale shopping spot where there have been at least five shootings over three and a half years.

A Beachwood Place spokesperson told 19 News by telephone, “There was absolutely no disruption or threat to the shopping center customers. The customer who found it alerted security who immediately removed it.”

Mall authorities suspect the owner of the gun may have set the gun down to use the restroom and forgot it there. The gun is currently in the hands of Beachwood Police as part of their investigation.

The Beachwood Mall spokesperson goes on to say, “We have K-9 officers patrolling the property, and had they discovered the weapon, that person would have been told to immediately leave the property.”

19 News first told you back in November of 2020, that Beachwood’s Security team has had K-9′s who specialize in sniffing out guns on patrol at the mall.

Because while Ohio Law allows open carry, Beachwood Place says it’s illegal to have a gun on their private property in the first place.

What’s still unclear is if the gun was loaded when it was found.

Beachwood Police did run the weapon to make sure it was not stolen and once they discover who most recently owned the gun, they could file charges for failure to secure a firearm.

