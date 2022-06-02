HazMat spill on Cleveland’s West Side results in road closure, Cleveland Fire Department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck leaking fuel for several miles has resulted in an exit and road closure on Cleveland’s West Side, according to a Twitter post from Cleveland Firefighters.

ROAD CLOSURE #CLEFIRE, @CLEpolice and @ODOT_Cleveland have the Lorain Road Exit 167B CLOSED from I-90 West for a HazMat/Diesel Spill. All other exits remain open. pic.twitter.com/2xO15AiGqC — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 2, 2022

Firefighters said that Lorain Road exit from I-90 West is the only exit affected at this time, with Lorain Road also closed from West 73rd Street to West 81st Street.

Lorain Road exit closure (Source: WOIO)

Truck spilling HazMat material being towed. (Source: WOIO)

HazMat specialists have estimated over 100 gallons of diesel fuel have been spilled, according to the Cleveland Fire Department, the truck has since been towed.

Motorists are advised by Cleveland Fire to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.