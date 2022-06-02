2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heavy police presence at Cleveland apartment building

By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a heavy police presence outside a CMHA apartment building located at East 98th and Union Avenue on the city’s East Side.

EMS was called to the scene about 5:45pm.

According to a CMHA official on scene, an officer was injured.

There is no other information at this time.

19 News has crews on the way and will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

President Joe Biden
President Biden to address nation about recent mass shootings
Charles being reunited with his family.
Black man spends 27.5 years in Ohio prison for crime he didn’t do
Parma Senior High School
Cleveland teen arrested for online threat against Parma Senior High
18-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot in Slavic Village