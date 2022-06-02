2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry and pleasant stretch through the weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The next few days will be absolutely beautiful.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s Friday through Sunday.

Humidity levels will be very pleasant each day.

Our next cold front will arrive on Monday.

This will bring us scattered storms during the afternoon and evening.

Rain will clear the area Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

