Multiple homes in Lorain County damaged in powerful storm

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple homes in Lorain County were damaged Wednesday night when powerful storms tore through Northeast Ohio.

A residential neighborhood in northeast Elyria seemed to take the brunt of the damage.

“The storm was coming in, I heard the thunder and then the wind picked up and there was hail,” one woman told 19 News. “I looked in my backyard and saw some branches down then looked out here and said ‘oh, you know what!’”

Across the street, a massive tree fell on top of a house. A large branch even pierced the roof and ceiling into the living room.

On the next block over, another large tree was uprooted. It came to a rest over a family’s backyard pool, damaging their home and pool house.

“To just know that nature can do this is amazing,” another neighbor told 19 News.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

