Musk to Tesla workers: Return to the office or leave

Elon Musk said anyone who wants to do remote work must be in the office for at least 40 hours a...
Elon Musk said anyone who wants to do remote work must be in the office for at least 40 hours a week or “depart Tesla.”(TED / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk is demanding the electric car company’s office workers to return to in-person work or leave the company.

The new policy was disclosed in leaked emails Musk sent to Tesla’s executive staff Tuesday.

He wrote anyone who wants to do remote work must be in the office for at least 40 hours a week or “depart Tesla.”

Musk said he would personally review any requests for exemption, but for the most part, “if you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.”

He said the company will continue to make the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth, and that won’t happen by phoning in.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the change.

The policy is completely at odds with Twitter, the social media company Musk is trying to buy.

Twitter previously announced employees can continue to work from home “forever” if they choose.

Surveys shows the majority of office workers prefer the option of working from home.

