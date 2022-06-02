Northeast Ohio Weather: Dramatically cooler today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold front rolled through last night. It is going to be quite the change today. We did hit 90 degrees officially in Cleveland yesterday before the storms. The high temperatures today will only be in the 60s. Mostly cloudy sky. There is the chance of a passing shower or two. The clouds clear out this evening. Overnight temperatures drop to into the 40s to around 50 degrees. Sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures sneak back up well in the 70s. The air mass cools down again Saturday. Partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

