Northeast Ohio’s COVID-19 surge continues despite warmer weather

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past two-and-a-half years, the general rule with COVID-19 infections was the warmer the weather, the fewer new cases within a community.

That logic is based on more people spending time outside instead of being cooped up during colder months.

That theory does not appear to be working with the latest form of Omicron, BA.2.12.1 which is rapidly becoming the dominate variant in Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed a new method for tracking spread in each county using a formula of new cases, new hospitalization and the percent of hospital beds being used by COVID patients.

The equation then puts each county into either low, medium or high of community spread.

Two weeks ago, the entire state of Ohio was green, or low, except for one county, in extreme southern Ohio marked as yellow or medium spread.

The current map of Ohio is now littered with 17 medium spread counties, most of which are in Northeast Ohio and five list as high, including Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

Because of the high designation by the CDC, this week Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish signed an executive order stating anyone in a county building must return to wearing masks.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

