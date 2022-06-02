Ohio non profit believes state’s teachers can be trained to use guns in schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -With the Ohio Senate passing House Bill 99, the state is one step closer, just the governor’s signature remains, to relaxing the requirements for teachers to carry guns in their classrooms.

Governor DeWine issued a statement Wednesday night saying he will sign the legislation.

“Last week I called on the General Assembly to pass a bill that would allow local school districts, if they so chose, to designate armed staff for school security and safety. My office worked with the General Assembly to remove hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety and to ensure training requirements were specific to a school environment and contained significant scenario-based training. House Bill 99 accomplishes these goals, and I thank the General Assembly for passing this bill to protect Ohio children and teachers. I look forward to signing this important legislation.”

That’s good news according to Jim Irvine, from Faster Saves Lives, a non-profit, that provides educators with what they call practical violence response training.

Irvine points out that even with the governor’s signature school districts across the state will not be required to arm any teachers and there will be no requirement of teachers to be trained to use a weapon in their classrooms.

But Irvine certainly thinks it is a good idea.

“It’s stopping the killing, stabilizing the scene, treating the injured while waiting on our police and paramedics to get in the building,” Irvine said, “It’s just like an A.E.D. or an Epi pen, you don’t need to be a doctor to use those things, but if all we do is call 911 and wait then the person having a heart attack is going to be dead before paramedics get in the building.”

It’s the training, Irvine said, that makes the difference, for Faster Saves Lives, in that they use former law enforcement, even former SWAT personnel as trainers and those trainers realize they are not training teachers to be cops, but just to be able to handle what is without question a stressful situation.

“Force on Force training is stress inoculation, you’re not shooting at paper targets, you’re shooting at real people who are shooting back at you with non lethal rounds, but it hurts, so their is a stressor and a pain penalty for mistakes,” Irvine said, “It allows us to permanently embed lessons in people’s heads so they can perform under stress to the level we’ve trained them.”

And a key aspect of any training should be medical, according to Irvine, and that includes teaching the staff how to save lives after a traumatic event instead of waiting until a school has been cleared to allow medics in the building.

The training provided by Faster Saves Lives is free, the cost is covered by donations.

