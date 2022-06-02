2 Strong 4 Bullies
Out in the field with Cuyahoga County’s Weights & Measures team members as they inspect gas stations

By Sia Nyorkor
Jun. 1, 2022
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) -The pain at the pump is real.

So how do you know you’re getting what you’re paying for?

That job is up to Cuyahoga County’s Division of Weights and Measures team.

The tiny staff of four tests all the gas pumps in the county (with the exception of the city of Cleveland) to make sure that when you pay for a gallon of gas, that’s actually what you get.

They travel to more than 275 gas stations to hold them accountable.

Wednesday, 19 News met up with the team at the Marathon gas station in Moreland Hills on Som Center Road and watched as they did inspections.

19 News cameras were rolling as inspectors poured the gas back into the storage to be purchased.

If stations pass the test, a seal is placed on the pumps and is good for up to a year. Inspectors will come back out to investigate customer complaints and you’re good for the year. Unless someone thinks they are getting cheated, then the team comes back out to investigate.

As gas prices continue to break records, this watchdog is watching out for you.

