Outages, road closures expected in Hudson due to broken trees and utility poles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Hudson said crews worked overnight to clear the roadways of any trees that may be downed and ensnarled with wires as a result of Wednesday’s line of storms.

Reports of broken utility poles or low-hanging trees have been made from throughout the city.

Multiple communities are expected to be without power until at least 7 a.m., city officials said.

UPDATE from Hudson Public Power 3:30 am: We continue to work through the night making slow and steady progress. We will have 2 or 3 other communities here at 7am to provide mutual aid. Please keep in mind that HPP is dealing with lines tangled in numerous downed trees, — City of Hudson, Ohio - Government (@CityofHudsonOH) June 2, 2022

broken poles, and more unknowns and is working as quickly as possible despite the extensive damage caused by the storm. — City of Hudson, Ohio - Government (@CityofHudsonOH) June 2, 2022

As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, FirstEnergy reported 2,850 Ohio customers without power.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.