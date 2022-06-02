2 Strong 4 Bullies
Outages, road closures expected in Hudson due to broken trees and utility poles

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Hudson said crews worked overnight to clear the roadways of any trees that may be downed and ensnarled with wires as a result of Wednesday’s line of storms.

Reports of broken utility poles or low-hanging trees have been made from throughout the city.

Multiple communities are expected to be without power until at least 7 a.m., city officials said.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, FirstEnergy reported 2,850 Ohio customers without power.

