Outages, road closures expected in Hudson due to broken trees and utility poles
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Hudson said crews worked overnight to clear the roadways of any trees that may be downed and ensnarled with wires as a result of Wednesday’s line of storms.
Reports of broken utility poles or low-hanging trees have been made from throughout the city.
Multiple communities are expected to be without power until at least 7 a.m., city officials said.
As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, FirstEnergy reported 2,850 Ohio customers without power.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.