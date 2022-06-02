2 Strong 4 Bullies
President Biden to address nation about recent mass shootings

By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden is delivering an address to the nation Thursday about the latest wave of mass shootings, attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past outbreaks.

The speech follows last week’s shootings by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and another attack on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

