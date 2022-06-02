2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

The new flavor is the first in decades and will be released in August for a temporary stay.
The new flavor is the first in decades and will be released in August for a temporary stay.(wvva)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio.

The new flavor is the first in decades, Vernor’s Club said, and will be released in August for a temporary stay.

The post seems to have gained fan’s attention, with over 16,000 shares and 1,600 comments.

Many commenters are excited to try the new addition to the Vernors family, with others making suggestions for future flavors they hope to see from the company.

