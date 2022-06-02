Woman renews call for answers after her sister is killed in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Barbara Pasko is on a mission to find the person who killed her sister, Mary Ann Burey.

“She was somebody’s mother, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister, nobody deserves this at all,” said Pasko.

Burey was hit by a car while she was walking on Storer Avenue near West 56th street in Cleveland last December.

The driver kept on going and left Burey for dead.

“Who could do something like this and who could live with themselves,” said Pasko. “Nobody in the right mind would be able to live with themselves for hitting someone for no reason.”

Five months later and police still haven’t found who was behind the wheel of that car.

Pasko is begging folks to think back to that day and if you know something, say something.

“If anybody knows anything, please come forward and do the right thing,” Pasko added.

Pasko currently lives in Florida, but she says the distance won’t stop her from seeking justice for her sister.

“Because she would do the same for me,” said Pasko. “And she would do everything for anybody, she was the most honest and loyalest person you could ever meet.”

