16-year-old Elyria girl missing since May 28

Helena Collins
Helena Collins(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Helena Collins, who was reported missing on May 28.

Police said Collins was last seen in the area of West River Road and Bond Street, just south of SR-57.

Collins was described by police as approximately 5′9″ tall and last seen wearing a white crop top style shirt and blue jeans.

She is known to frequently go to parks, especially Cascade Park in Elyria, according to police.

Call Det. Garvin at 440-346-9764 or email agarvin@cityofelyria.org if you see her or know where she may be.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via TIP411 by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

Reference case #22-13863 with your tips.

