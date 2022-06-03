16-year-old Elyria girl missing since May 28
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Helena Collins, who was reported missing on May 28.
Police said Collins was last seen in the area of West River Road and Bond Street, just south of SR-57.
Collins was described by police as approximately 5′9″ tall and last seen wearing a white crop top style shirt and blue jeans.
She is known to frequently go to parks, especially Cascade Park in Elyria, according to police.
Call Det. Garvin at 440-346-9764 or email agarvin@cityofelyria.org if you see her or know where she may be.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously via TIP411 by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.
Reference case #22-13863 with your tips.
