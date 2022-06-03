16-year-old Twinsburg girl missing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Emalee West, who was reported missing on May 31.

Police believe West was near the Tremont area on June 1, around Woodland Avenue and East 37th Street.

West was described by police as 5′2″ tall and last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shit with a picture of a bear.

Anyone with information about West is asked to contact Detective Kopniske at 330-425-1234.

Emalee West (Source: Twinsburg Police)

