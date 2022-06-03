2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old Twinsburg girl missing

Missing Twinsburg girl Emalee West
Missing Twinsburg girl Emalee West(Source: Twinsburg Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Emalee West, who was reported missing on May 31.

Police believe West was near the Tremont area on June 1, around Woodland Avenue and East 37th Street.

West was described by police as 5′2″ tall and last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shit with a picture of a bear.

Anyone with information about West is asked to contact Detective Kopniske at 330-425-1234.

Emalee West
Emalee West(Source: Twinsburg Police)

