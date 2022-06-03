2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church.

The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told reporters that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
Attempted robbery suspect threatens Cleveland convenience mart staff with knife, police say
Attempted robbery suspect threatens Cleveland convenience mart staff with knife, police say
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting