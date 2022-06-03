2 Strong 4 Bullies
Attempted robbery suspect threatens Cleveland convenience mart staff with knife, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male suspect is on the loose after trying to steal several items from a convenience store and threatening the staff with a knife when he was confronted, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The attempted robbery happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. on April 12 in the area of West Boulevard and Madison Avenue, according to police.

The suspect was dressed in all black with a black face mask, said police.

Police said the suspect fought with staff when he was confronted and threatened them with a knife.

During the struggle, the outer layer of clothing was removed, revealing a blue, yellow, and white hoodie that was underneath, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call First District Det. Madej at 216-623-2524 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this attempted robbery.

Reference case #2022-099039 with your tips.

