Authorities arrest Cleveland murder suspect in New York after months on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday announced the arrest of a woman wanted for a 2021 murder in Cleveland.

Cierra Mack, 30, is accused by authorities of fatally shooting Chiffion Jefferson, 28.

The murder occurred on Sept. 11, 2021 in the hallway of an apartment at the Garden Valley Apartments.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Jefferson’s three children witnessed the shooting.

The 28-year-old mom was murdered on Sept. 11, 2021. ((Source: Facebook))

According to a news release, authorities have spent months tracking down Mack. On Friday, she was arrested at an apartment Clarkson Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

“Seeking justice for the victim’s family, specifically her three innocent children, her sister and her mother, was all the motivation our task force members needed to relentlessly pursue this violent fugitive over the past several months. This fugitive is no longer a threat to the public due to the outstanding effort of one Cleveland Police Sergeant, who was the lead on this investigation for our task force.”

The arrest involved members of the U.S. Marshals Service, New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the New York Police Department, according to the release.

