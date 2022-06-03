2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured

Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured(Source: Canton Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said officers are searching for five individuals wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 44-year-old man seriously injured.

According to a news release, the following people are facing charges of attempted murder and complicity to felonious assault:

  • Montel Alexander Williams, 29
  • Dillan D’Michael Price, 18
  • Daryle Jabbar Bryant, 18
  • 17-year-old boy
  • 17-year-old boy

The shooting occurred the night of May 15 near a parking lot in the 1200 block of Lippert Road NE.

Canton police said officers found the victim on the grass with gunshot injuries on his legs, back and face.

The man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for treatment of serious injuries by Canton Fire Department crews.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at (330) 489-3144 or Stark County Crimestoppers.

