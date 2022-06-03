Cleveland police seek to identify juveniles suspected in felonious assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating three juveniles suspected in a felonious assault.

It around 8:10 p.m. on May 28 at Cudell Park, located at 1910 West Boulevard in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was hit in the back of the head and knocked to the ground during the assault.

The suspects walked to the park from Detroit Avenue, police said, and left headed in the direction of Madison Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-2535.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

