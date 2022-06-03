2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police seek to identify juveniles suspected in felonious assault

Cleveland police seek to identify juveniles suspected in felonious assault
Cleveland police seek to identify juveniles suspected in felonious assault(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating three juveniles suspected in a felonious assault.

It around 8:10 p.m. on May 28 at Cudell Park, located at 1910 West Boulevard in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was hit in the back of the head and knocked to the ground during the assault.

The suspects walked to the park from Detroit Avenue, police said, and left headed in the direction of Madison Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-2535.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured
Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured
19 News
‘Large fire’ breaks out at Elyria-area car junkyard - clipped version
19 News
Massive fire rips through Elyria-area car junkyard, recycling plant
19 News
‘Large fire’ breaks out at Elyria-area car junkyard