Damaged fence to be fixed in a week on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation

By Aria Janel and Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of the fencing along the I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation has been missing since early April after a crash.

“There is lot more to it than just throwing a piece of fence up there,” said ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs.

There has been a temporary plastic safety fence in its place with orange barrels on the shoulder of the roadway since the beginning of April.

“That sounds dangerous. One slight mistake and you could go over the edge,” a motorist told 19 News. “It’s too bad they can’t fix it sooner.”

“This week they did put some new concrete along the wall on the side of the bridge, that has to dry for a few days,” said Kovacs.

Kovacs told 19 News crews are working on this fence at the same time as 2 others, pushing the completion date to next week.

“The fence has to meet the standards to be on a highway,” Kovacs told 19 News.

He emphasized that the new fencing has been ordered and the contractor will be able to install it early next week.

