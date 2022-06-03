Hazmat crews called to Cleveland’s Olde River Marina for boat fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire extinguished a fire that started on a boat docked at the Olde River Marina.

The fire started after 9 a.m. on Friday in the marina that is located east of Edgewater Park as work was being done to the boat’s carburetor.

According to Cleveland fire officials, specialized crews were called to the scene to assess whether any hazardous materials from the boat fire would have an environmental impact.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Boat Fire at Olde River Marina in Old River area east of Edgewater. Boat burning at dock extinguished by Engine 4. No injuries. HazMat Technicians on scene to assess environmental impact. pic.twitter.com/Q3ha6nGdzb — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 3, 2022

A Cleveland Division of Fire lieutenant told 19 News that there was a lot of smoke from the incident because of the fiberglass, plastics, and other materials used to build the boats.

Several other nearby boats also sustained minor damage.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

