High winds knock down multiple trees in Streetsboro, southeast of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday night high winds blew through Northeast Ohio. In their wake, plenty of trees were downed and power was also lost in the Streetsboro area.

Crews had to wait until morning to see just how much damage was done and then they got busy clearing away the debris.

Ryan Zolgus of Apex Solutionz Tree Service had several crews out all day working to clean things up.

“Yesterday we had some really good micro-burst in this area. We have all of our trucks out on the road currently. We’ve got a crane and bucket truck and another truck that is dumping right now because it is full. We’ve been out all day.”

Zolgus expects to be back at it on Friday with his crew’s chainsaws and wood chippers busy.

