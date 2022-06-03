Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting East Cleveland mayor

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland Municipal Court jury on May 20 found a man not guilty of assaulting the city mayor in 2021.

The trial against 51-year-old Anton Billings lasted just one day, according to court records.

Records show Billings faced an assault charge in which current mayor Brandon King was listed as the victim.

Billings ran for East Cleveland mayor in the last election cycle, and the assault was alleged to have occurred during a debate.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.