2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting East Cleveland mayor

Anton Billings
Anton Billings(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland Municipal Court jury on May 20 found a man not guilty of assaulting the city mayor in 2021.

The trial against 51-year-old Anton Billings lasted just one day, according to court records.

Records show Billings faced an assault charge in which current mayor Brandon King was listed as the victim.

Billings ran for East Cleveland mayor in the last election cycle, and the assault was alleged to have occurred during a debate.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

Hospital violence interview
Gun Violence Dan
Suspect caught on camera at DTLR Lorain Avenue.
Woman wanted in Cleveland for grand theft auto
Cleveland police seek to identify juveniles suspected in felonious assault
Cleveland police seek to identify juveniles suspected in felonious assault
Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured
Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured