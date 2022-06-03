‘Large fire’ breaks out at Elyria-area car junkyard
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews in Lorain County were dispatched to a “large fire” at a car junkyard on Friday morning.
The fire was first reported after 11 a.m., according to Lorain County dispatchers, at the Butternut Auto & Recycling plant on Butternut Ridge Road in Carlisle Township.
Heavy, black smoke could be seen from surrounding communities as it billowed from the fire scene.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.