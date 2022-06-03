2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Large fire’ breaks out at Elyria-area car junkyard

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews in Lorain County were dispatched to a “large fire” at a car junkyard on Friday morning.

The fire was first reported after 11 a.m., according to Lorain County dispatchers, at the Butternut Auto & Recycling plant on Butternut Ridge Road in Carlisle Township.

Heavy, black smoke could be seen from surrounding communities as it billowed from the fire scene.

Smoke scene from Elyria
Smoke scene from Elyria(Source: Provided to WOIO)

This is a developing story.

