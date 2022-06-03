2 Strong 4 Bullies
Making Cleveland streets safer for pedestrians becomes councilman’s crusade

Kerry McCormack working to get Complete and Green Streets ordinance passed
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An ordinance to rethink Cleveland streets is poised to pass before Cleveland City Council goes on summer recess after Monday’s meeting.

“Critical, this is critical,” said Ward 3 Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack. “We have way too many traffic deaths in the city of Cleveland.”

The Complete and Green Streets ordinance will make streets safer by reducing speeds on corridors with businesses, schools, and pedestrians and reducing lanes on those streets to give walkers a shorter distance to cross.

“It’s a philosophy,” said McCormack. " It’s changing the way that the city looks at designing roads, not just to get from A to B as fast as you can in a car, but thinking about children, families, folks in wheelchairs, grandma, small businesses, safety, taking those things into consideration as well.”

The legislation will focus on corridors like Lorain, East 55th, and Superior, so they don’t function as freeways.

“God made freeways to get you from the ‘burbs to the city and the city from the ‘burbs, right?” said McCormack. “This (Lorain) is one of our neighborhood roads that we want to make sure is serving our neighborhood.”

The ordinance also has economic benefits as well.

“It’s intuitive, when you create a space that people want to go to, and they feel safer and they’re not being buzzed by traffic, you’re more likely to hang out and buy a coffee or shop at a store, things like that, so there are economic development benefits to this as well,” said McCormack. “(But) the safety of our kids and our community, our families, is a top priority.”

McCormack expects council to vote on the ordinance this Monday.

