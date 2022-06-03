Medical examiner identifies Cleveland man fatally shot by CMHA police officer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have released the name of the man fatally shot Thursday afternoon by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer.
Demond Eskridge, 42, died after being taken to University Hospitals, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The police shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Union Square apartments located at East 98th Street and Union Avenue in the city’s Union - Miles neighborhood.
Sources said the man appeared to be having a mental health crisis and was combative with police.
The shooting is being investigated by the Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force team.
