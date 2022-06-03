Mother arrested following death of 2 children in Akron house fire, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of two children killed in an Akron house fire Monday evening has been arrested, Akron Police said.

The mother, 33-year-old Masiame Donzo, has been charged with endangering children and reckless homicide, according to police.

No adult or guardian was home at the time of the fire, police said, and Donzo was contacted from the scene.

Fatumata Jabateh, 8, and Abou Jabateh, 10, were found unresponsive inside the home and rushed to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron where they were pronounced deceased.

Fatumata Jabateh ((Source: Akron Public Schools))

Abou Jabateh ((Source: Akron Public Schools))

Akron firefighters responded to the home in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue just before 7 p.m..

Akron Fire Captain Sierjie Lash said when firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the second floor windows of a two-story residential home.

Akron Public Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Mark Williamson said Fatumata attended Seiberling and Abou attended Barber CLC.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 7:37 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the area of origin being the first floor living room.

Donzo is currently in custody at the Summit County Jail.

The American Red Cross is now helping the other displaced residents.

