New Cleveland speed table pilot program hopes to save lives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Councilman Kerry McCormack is no stranger to speeding drivers not following the rules.

He and others were heartbroken recently when a 5 year old, Apolina Asumani, was killed by a speeding driver in the Stockyards neighborhood.

Some are convinced speed tables are the answer.

They’ll be coming to Cleveland neighborhoods this summer.

You’ll be seeing them at Edgewater Drive, West 50th Street, & Judson Drive just to name a few.

This program is in response to some heartbreaking crashes this year.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said that excessive vehicle speeding has become an issue in the city and has most recently caused the death of two children.

“One of the children in the East side of the city, and one actually in my Ward down on West 50th south of Clark avenue, a 5 year old baby Apolina was hit by a speeding vehicle while playing,” McCormack said.

Residents Emily Russel & Patty Davish think these tables are much needed.

“I have seen some speedy drivers as well as distracted drivers,” Russel added.

They won’t just stop after installing these tables.

The city will measure how effective these might be on speeds.

