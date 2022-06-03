2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New Cleveland speed table pilot program hopes to save lives

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Councilman Kerry McCormack is no stranger to speeding drivers not following the rules.

He and others were heartbroken recently when a 5 year old, Apolina Asumani, was killed by a speeding driver in the Stockyards neighborhood.

Some are convinced speed tables are the answer.

They’ll be coming to Cleveland neighborhoods this summer.

You’ll be seeing them at Edgewater Drive, West 50th Street, & Judson Drive just to name a few.

This program is in response to some heartbreaking crashes this year.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said that excessive vehicle speeding has become an issue in the city and has most recently caused the death of two children.

“One of the children in the East side of the city, and one actually in my Ward down on West 50th south of Clark avenue, a 5 year old baby Apolina was hit by a speeding vehicle while playing,” McCormack said.

Residents Emily Russel & Patty Davish think these tables are much needed.

“I have seen some speedy drivers as well as distracted drivers,” Russel added.

They won’t just stop after installing these tables.

The city will measure how effective these might be on speeds.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

Families against fentanyl rally
Northeast Ohio-based organizations push for stricter laws surrounding fentanyl
Families against fentanyl rally
Fentanyl rally Tiarra
Fire breaks out at Elyria-area car junkyard.
Duff Lorain county fire
You’ll be see speed tables at Edgewater drive, West 50th street, & Judson Drive just to name a...
Speed table program Syeda