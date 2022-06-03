Northeast Ohio-based organizations push for stricter laws surrounding fentanyl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Rauh knows the pain of losing a loved one to fentanyl all too well.

His son, Tom, died from an overdose when he was only 37 years old.

“Tom was a wonderful, talented man... he used it I believe to cope with stress and to have fun and he became addicted to it,” said Rauh.

In an effort to get the drug off our streets, Rauh started the Akron-based non-profit Families Against Fentanyl in 2018.

“There has never been a chemical that we’ve been exposed to that is so lethal and so addictive,” said Rauh.

Rauh and other parents who have lost their children to fentanyl overdoes came together in Cleveland’s Public Square for a rally on Friday.

They said the goal of the rally was to raise awareness about the drug and push for stricter laws surrounding it.

“We’re losing our kids in droves... this is insane and we need to make a change today,” said Cathy Lawley, co-founder Association of People Against Lethal drugs. “We need to raise awareness.”

Lawley lost her son to a fentanyl overdose two years ago.

She said drug dealers need to be held accountable and face harsher penalties.

“Actually there’s no law of drug-induced homicide which is in some other states. Here if there was a conviction, it would be manslaughter,” said Lawley.

Ruah is taking it a step further and said fentanyl needs to be considered a weapon of mass destruction.

“It’s a slow-motion weapon of mass destruction, by this time next will have killed 100,000 people by itself,” said Rauh.

One thing all the parents can agree on is something needs to be done about this dangerous drug.

