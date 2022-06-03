2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry stretch through the weekend

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air mass in place will give our area abundant sunshine today. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A weak cold front tracks through late tonight. This will send in cooler air tomorrow. More sun, but temperatures knocked down a few notches. Most will see temperatures around 70 degrees for your Saturday afternoon. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Temperatures recover back to near 80 degrees for a high. The next chance of rain will be later Monday as a system approaches. We have showers and storms in the forecast starting Monday afternoon as we see things currently.

