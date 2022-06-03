Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry stretch through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air mass in place will give our area abundant sunshine today. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A weak cold front tracks through late tonight. This will send in cooler air tomorrow. More sun, but temperatures knocked down a few notches. Most will see temperatures around 70 degrees for your Saturday afternoon. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Temperatures recover back to near 80 degrees for a high. The next chance of rain will be later Monday as a system approaches. We have showers and storms in the forecast starting Monday afternoon as we see things currently.

