Police up presence at Shaker Heights middle, high schools due to account with ‘threatening language’

Shaker Heights High School
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights City School District said students will see an increase in security presence on Friday because of the discovery of a social media account that contains “threatening language.”

District officials said that claims are linked to Shaker Heights Middle School and Shaker Heights High School.

Parents are urged by the Shaker Heights City School District to monitor their child’s social media activity.

“As always, we ask all parents, staff, children and community members to be alert to suspicious activity, and contact the school administrator and/or police immediately if anything unusual is observed or heard,” the district wrote on Facebook.

Police are investigating the social media account.

