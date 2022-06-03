2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police warn of false social media threats targeting 2 Northeast Ohio Walmart locations

FILE - Walmart sign
FILE - Walmart sign(Walmart)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least two Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies warned of false shooting threats that were made on social media that appeared to target local Walmart locations.

Police in Springfield Township said the department will increase patrols near the South Arlington Road Walmart after being made aware of a threat made on Facebook referencing a random shooting at the location.

Springfield Township police said the claim is being investigated, but officials “do not feel that the threat is credible” at this time.

The Wooster Police Department said a suspect has been apprehended after making a threat on social media with what appeared to be a firearm.

Information about an active shooter at Walmart was “false,” Wooster police said on Facebook.

It’s not clear at this time if the social media threats are related.

