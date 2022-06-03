2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teenager ‘brutally assaulted’ and killed in I Promise School parking lot, Akron police say

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 17-year-old boy was killed late Thursday after a fight in the I Promise School parking lot.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the teenager’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim was found around 10:45 p.m. in the I Promise School parking lot near 400 West Market Street.

Akron police said officers discovered the victim with severe injuries when they arrived to investigate a fight.

According to police, the teenager was “knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted” during an altercation with at least three males.

The suspects were playing basketball when the victim arrived to the parking lot with some friends, police said.

The two groups were involved in a fight, and Akron police did not say what triggered it.

The teenager’s friends called 911 for help and police said officers rushed to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

LeBron James’ I Promise School is apart of the Akron Public School District.

The school served students in third through seventh grades in the 2020-21 school year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

FILE
‘Exoneree Home’ helps exonerees with place to heal, call home after wrongful convictions
Shaker Heights High School
Police up presence at Shaker Heights middle, high schools due to account with ‘threatening language’
FILE - Walmart sign
Police warn of false social media threats targeting 2 Northeast Ohio Walmart locations
Teenager ‘brutally assaulted’ and killed in I Promise School parking lot, Akron police say
Teenager ‘brutally assaulted’ and killed in I Promise School parking lot, Akron police say