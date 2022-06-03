Teenager ‘brutally assaulted’ and killed in I Promise School parking lot, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 17-year-old boy was killed late Thursday after a fight in the I Promise School parking lot.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the teenager’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim was found around 10:45 p.m. in the I Promise School parking lot near 400 West Market Street.

Akron police said officers discovered the victim with severe injuries when they arrived to investigate a fight.

According to police, the teenager was “knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted” during an altercation with at least three males.

The suspects were playing basketball when the victim arrived to the parking lot with some friends, police said.

The two groups were involved in a fight, and Akron police did not say what triggered it.

The teenager’s friends called 911 for help and police said officers rushed to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

LeBron James’ I Promise School is apart of the Akron Public School District.

The school served students in third through seventh grades in the 2020-21 school year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

