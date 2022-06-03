2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Hospitals observes moment of silence to honor Texas school shooting victims

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health care workers from University Hospitals gathered on Friday morning on the campus’ lawn to hold a moment of silence in honor of the mass shooting victims from Uvalde, Texas.

The moment of silence was held at 11:40 a.m. to coincide with when the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Texas.

The event is part of Hospitals Against Violence Day, an initiative with health systems across the country working to combat violent crimes in the communities.

Specifically, University Hospitals said they have developed violence prevention programs, expanded resources for behavioral health care, and other methods to make safer environments.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

