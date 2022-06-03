‘Waitress’ at Playhouse Square inspires Key lime pie recipe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Broadway musical ”Waitress” is playing at Playhouse Square this month and the main character, Jenna, is a gifted pie baker.

Driftwood Catering is preparing about a thousand pies to serve for their themed concessions during the show’s run.

Their pastry team shared their recipe for a key lime pie.

Driftwood Catering’s Key Lime Pie

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

½ cup brown sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling

1 ¼ cup fresh-squeezed key lime juice

8 egg yolks

2 ½ cups sweetened condensed milk

Zest of 2 Key limes

1 small drop of green food coloring (optional)

Method

Combine butter, brown sugar and graham crackers into a bowl and mix until it’s the consistency of wet sand. Cover entire pie pan with graham cracker mixture and pack into the pan until there are no loose crumbs and sides are covered. Bake for roughly seven minutes until lightly golden brown and set.

Combine egg yolks and sweetened condensed milk and whisk. Add the key lime juice and whisk again. Zest the limes and add to the mixture, along with the one drop of green food coloring, if using. Stir until combined. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool overnight and top with whipped cream and more lime zest.

