2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Waitress’ at Playhouse Square inspires Key lime pie recipe

Driftwood Catering's Key Lime Pie
Driftwood Catering's Key Lime Pie(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Broadway musical ”Waitress” is playing at Playhouse Square this month and the main character, Jenna, is a gifted pie baker.

Driftwood Catering is preparing about a thousand pies to serve for their themed concessions during the show’s run.

Their pastry team shared their recipe for a key lime pie.

With Waitress the Musical in town at Playhouse Square I’ve got pie 🥧 on the brain! The team at Driftwood Catering is...

Posted by Jen Picciano on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Driftwood Catering’s Key Lime Pie

  • 2 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling

  • 1 ¼ cup fresh-squeezed key lime juice
  • 8 egg yolks
  • 2 ½ cups sweetened condensed milk
  • Zest of 2 Key limes
  • 1 small drop of green food coloring (optional)

Method

Combine butter, brown sugar and graham crackers into a bowl and mix until it’s the consistency of wet sand. Cover entire pie pan with graham cracker mixture and pack into the pan until there are no loose crumbs and sides are covered. Bake for roughly seven minutes until lightly golden brown and set.

Combine egg yolks and sweetened condensed milk and whisk. Add the key lime juice and whisk again. Zest the limes and add to the mixture, along with the one drop of green food coloring, if using. Stir until combined. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool overnight and top with whipped cream and more lime zest.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

East 4th Street’s new addition Indie shares recipe for shrimp creole
East 4th Street’s new addition Indie shares recipe for shrimp creole
Shrimp Creole from Indie on East Fourth Street
East 4th Street’s new addition Indie shares recipe for shrimp creole
CLE Cooks- 05/20/2022
CLEVELAND COOKS: Heinen’s plant-based taco bowls
Tastebuds- A taste of Middle Eastern food in Northeast Ohio
TasteBuds - A taste of Middle Eastern food in Northeast Ohio