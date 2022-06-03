2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman wanted in Cleveland for grand theft auto

Suspect caught on camera at DTLR Lorain Avenue.
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have asked the community for help identifying a woman caught on video using credit cards from the vehicle of a victim of grand theft auto.

The vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Prius, was stolen from Cleveland Hopkins Airport on April 20, according to police.

At approximately 12:22 p.m. the same day, police said that the suspect was caught on DTLR’s surveillance cameras at 10612 Lorain Avenue using the victim’s credit cards.

Photos were shared in a Facebook post by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reddy with the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5225.

The Crime Stoppers tip line can also be contacted at 216-252-7463 with any information.

