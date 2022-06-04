Canton swears in Fire Marshal Hydro mascot as happy dogs look on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton swore in their new Fire Marshal mascot, Hydro, with first responders and happy dogs in attendance as Very Important Pet guests.

One of which was Greentown Intermediate School’s therapy dog Chase Rose, the German Sheppard.

The ceremony was held on June 3.

The Canton City Fire Department said, “Hydro is looking forward to working in schools and attending community events to help promote and teach Fire Safety!”

Take a look at the cute photos of the curious dogs looking on at Hydro:

