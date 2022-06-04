2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns re-sign RB D’Ernest Johnson on 1-year deal, reports say

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson warms-up before an NFL football game against the...
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson warms-up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns re-signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to a 1-year deal, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The deal is reportedly up to $2.4 million, according to Schefter in a Twitter post.

The deal, according to Schefter, will include more than $900,000 in guaranteed money for the fourth-year man out of South Florida.

Johnson, who signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019, rushed for 721 yards on a 5.3 yards-per-carry average in his career with the Browns.

Johnson also added three touchdowns to his stats, all of which came in the 2021 NFL season while filling in for RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt due to injury.

Johnson joins Chubb, Hunt, Demetric Felton, John Kelly and rookie Jerome Ford, drafted out of Cincinnati, in the running back room heading into 2022.

