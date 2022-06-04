Suspect in Wisconsin killing had other targets related to judicial system, state AG says

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - The suspect in the killing of a man at a New Lisbon home appeared to have other targets related to the judicial system, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul stated Friday afternoon.

Joined by Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, Kaul explained that the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded after 6:30 a.m. to a home in New Lisbon after reports of an armed person and two shots fired. The call came from someone who was initially inside of the home and left to contact law enforcement from a nearby residence.

Kaul explained attempts to negotiate with an individual inside the home were not successful and the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the home nearly four hours after they first arrived. Once inside, authorities located the body of the homeowner, who was only identified as a 68-year-old man.

The DOJ stated that a 56-year-old man, whom Kaul later described as the suspect, was found in the basement of the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and first responders performed life-saving measures on him before taking him to a medical facility. That man is currently in critical condition, Kaul added.

Authorities collected a firearm from the scene.

Kaul stated that the shooting appeared to be targeted and the suspect appeared to have other targets that are related to the judicial system. He noted that there is no evidence of current danger to other individuals and other targets have been notified that there are no active threats. Kaul said he could not specify how many people were targeted.

While Kaul did not release the name of the man who was killed or how he may be linked to the judicial system, a large law enforcement presence was seen along Woodland Hills Road, in New Lisbon near the home belonging to a former Juneau County judge.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and said as the investigation moves forward, it will reveal the information it finds so that the public is aware.

Around 30 officers responded to the residence initially, authorities estimated. Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Elroy Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and the FBI are all assisting in the investigation.

